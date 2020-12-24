AFTER a rise in coronavirus infections, calls have been made for a mobile testing centre to be brought to a Newport estate.

Cllr Laura Lacey and John Griffiths, MS for Newport East, are seeking the introduction of a mobile coronavirus testing centre in Ringland.

The latest data, from December 12 to December 18, from Public Health Wales shows 60 positive cases in the area.

That rise means Ringland is now in the top 10 per cent of affected areas across Wales.

Mobile centres are being set up in the west of Newport at Rogerstone and the Gaer, and Cllr Lacey and Mr Griffiths say more needs to be done to test people in Ringland given the rise in infections there.

Cllr Lacey said: "With Ringland being in the top 10 per cent of reported cases for the whole of Wales, it’s of vital importance that a mobile test centre is located in the area.

"The test centre at Rodney Parade is primarily being used for key workers at the moment - and many of my residents find it difficult to travel to the current designated test sites."

Mr Griffiths added: “I am concerned by the increase in infections we are seeing locally in Ringland.

"This is an area with a lot of older people and young families living there.

"Setting up a mobile testing centre there needs to be a priority so we can better track the virus and prevent further spread of it.”

Anyone with coronavirus symptoms can get a test.

The symptoms to look out for are:

A new continuous cough

A high temperature

Loss of or change to sense of smell or taste

To book at a coronavirus test go to gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test