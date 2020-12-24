FLASH flooding swept through much of Gwent yesterday - with Magor being one of the areas hit particularly badly.

As heavy rain fell on already saturated ground, the water rose and rose.

Cllr Frances Taylor described the floods as 'significant' expressing her sympathy to all those in the town affected.

"It's really sad, on top of everything else over the past few months," she said.

"Tragically, people are having to clean up their homes on Christmas Eve."

Cllr Taylor said that such an event would be bad enough at any other time.

"But in a year which has been so difficult anyway, you can only imagine how difficult it has been for people," she said.

Cllr Taylor also praised the work of emergency crews who had worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of Magor residents.

"There have also been local volunteers offering their help," she said.

"There has been fantastic community spirit.

"Local halls have been offering emergency accommodation if needed."

Thankfully, she said that this had not been required, but should people need assistance from the council, they can call 01633 644644.

"It's really awful," she said.

"I'm thinking of those affected.

"I hope people will still be able to have a bit of a Christmas."