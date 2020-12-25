A SINGER from Pontypool has been providing some Christmas cheer to those who are vulnerable or living alone this Christmas.

With theatres and live shows cancelled this festive season, Russell Jones, who featured on The X Factor in 2017, decided to instead give people living on their own a personal doorstep show before the lockdown restrictions came in last week.

After putting a callout online, Mr Jones teamed up with Age Connects to perform in Bridgend for two elderly people - Clive and Thelma - who have been living on their own, while also surprising a youngster in Chepstow.

MORE NEWS:

“With my live shows being cancelled, I thought I’d take my Christmas shows to people who are vulnerable and take it to their front doors.

“I asked people online to see if anyone knew anyone living alone, and someone from Age Connects got in touch.

“Clive has been living on his own. He’s 93, and has formed a support bubble with Thelma, who also lives on her own, and has been checking she’s okay since March.

“They were lovely. Clive got all dressed up for it as if he was going out.

“Clive’s daughter contacted me afterwards to say it made his Christmas, as he wasn’t able to see his family. It made my Christmas too, as I was able to give him and Thelma that bit of Christmas joy.

“We were doing all the old songs, like Frank Sinatra. It was also sad as I wished I could give him the mic as I could hear him singing along.

Russell Jones with Clive, 93. Picture: Russell Jones

“Ahead of coming I asked them to make sure there was power outside, and I would perform on the driveway. My mum came along too and had the snow machine going.

“I did another performance for a boy in Bulwark in Chepstow. He’s disabled and hadn’t left the house since lockdown. It was nice, we all raised a glass to the NHS as well.

“We had people along the street opening their windows to listen along. Just a little bit of live music makes such a difference this Christmas.

“As a performer, you don’t realise how much of an impact music has on people’s lives.

“I was so glad I had a chance to get out and do this before lockdown.”