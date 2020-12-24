ONE of the country's top meteorologist has issued a warning over the storm set to hit Gwent on Boxing Day.

Storm Bella has officially been named as strong winds and heavy rain are forecast from December 26

After a relativity calm and cold day on Christmas Day, conditions across the UK will turn increasingly unsettled through Boxing Day and into December 27 with strengthening winds and heavy rain moving in from the north.

An Amber national severe weather warning has been issued for parts of south Wales and across southern England, with gusts expected to reach up to 60-70mph in exposed coastal locations.

Inland gusts of 50-60 mph are likely, with the potential for 60-70 mph in some locations. Hills and coasts exposed to the south-westerly winds could see gusts of 70-80 mph.

In addition to the strong winds, a period of heavy rain will affect western and southern areas.

A Yellow warning for rain has been issued for parts of Scotland, Wales and much of north and south west England, particularly where there has already been flooding from recent heavy rain.

Combined with strong winds, the rain will lead to some hazardous travelling conditions.

Deputy chief meteorologist Tony Wardle, said: “Conditions will turn very unsettled after Christmas day, with a large area of low pressure sweeping across the UK from Boxing Day.

"Very strong winds will impact much of England and Wales, with particularly strong gusts on south west facing coasts.

“Heavy rain will also move in from the north, with heavy downpours through the afternoon in Scotland and Northern Ireland moving south across England and Wales overnight.

"This will be a notable change from the calmer conditions over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day so take extra care and stay up to date with the latest forecast.”