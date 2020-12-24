THE first minister of Wales has claimed the UK's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union is "better than no-deal" but falls short of the protections desired by the Welsh Government.

A trade deal has been agreed by negotiators from the UK and the EU after months of talks and frantic last-minute wrangling.

The deal was secured on Christmas Eve, a week before current trading arrangements expire, bringing to a close the long and tumultuous political process sparked by the result of the June 2016 referendum on Britain's EU membership.

Today (Thursday), a Downing Street spokesman called the deal "fantastic news for families and businesses in every part of the UK".

But first minister Mark Drakeford businesses in Wales would still face trade barriers when the transition period ends on December 31.

The deal was "better than the catastrophe which would have been a no-deal" but falls short of a deal "we would have negotiated," he added.

Here is the first minister's statement in full:

“Clearly, we need to receive a copy of the draft Treaty and analyse its terms before commenting in detail.

“But at every stage of the negotiations we have argued for a deal which would allow us to maintain the closest possible relationship with the EU. The evidence tells us this is the way to protect the economy and jobs.

“Faced with a binary choice between no deal and this – indeed any deal – we would prefer a deal.

“However it is appalling that it has taken until a week before we leave the transition period to give the first indication of the terms on which we will trade with our most important trading partner. This will only add to the enormous challenges facing our businesses.

“And while we don’t have any of the detail we know this deal is not the one we would have negotiated – after 31 December, Welsh businesses will still face major new barriers to trade; Welsh citizens will no longer be able to travel freely in Europe; and there will be little in it for service sector businesses.

“Even so, this deal is better than the catastrophe which would have been a no-deal. It means we have preserved our relationship with our nearest and most important trading partners. It provides a platform from which better arrangements can be negotiated in the future.

“The Welsh Government will continue to work with all partners, businesses, communities and people across Wales to prepare for and help navigate the end of the transition period and the new relationship with the EU.”