THE Christmas season is here, and - though it's going to be a very different festive season this year, we're all looking forward to relaxing and celebrating.

But that doesn't mean some of us might not need to go to the pharmacy, a Covid-19 testing centre, hospital, or get in touch with a utilities company.

We have put together an all-you-need-to-know article for the closures or amended services across the Gwent region.

Emergency chemists

All GP surgeries and most community pharmacies will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, Bank Holiday Monday 28th December and New Year’s Day, and some will close early on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

If you need to see a doctor urgently over this period, please contact the 111 Service. In a medical emergency, please dial 999. If you are in doubt about dialling 999 or contacting the Out of Hours Service, NHS Direct Wales will be able to give you advice on 0845 4647.

The following pharmacies will be open at the specified times for people who need emergency medication:

Blaenau Gwent

Friday, December 25 (Christmas Day)

Boots Pharmacy, 9 Church St, Abertillery - midday-1pm

Well Pharmacy, Brynmawr Wellbeing Centre, Blaenavon Rd, Brynmawr - midday-1pm

Boots Pharmacy, 11 Market St, Ebbw Vale - 4pm-5pm

Tredegar Health Centre Pharmacy, Tredegar Health Centre, Park Row, Tredegar - 5pm-6pm

Saturday, December 26 (Boxing Day)

Boots Pharmacy, 9 Church Street, Abertillery – 10am-4.30pm

John Williams Pharmacy, 41 Beaufort Street, Brynmawr – 9am-1pm

Boots Pharmacy, 11 Market Street, Ebbw Vale – 9am-5.30pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Unit 3-4, Market St, Ebbw Vale – 9am-1pm

Boots Pharmacy, Units 5 & 6, Gwent Shopping Centre, Tredegar Nelson`s Pharmacy,4 Morgan Street, Tredegar – 9am-2pm

Sunday, December 27

TH Prichard & Son Ltd Pharmacy, 48 Church St, Abertillery - midday-1pm

Well Pharmacy, Brynmawr Wellbeing Centre, Blaenavon Rd, Brynmawr - midday-1pm

Well Pharmacy, James St Health Centre, Ebbw Vale - 4pm-5pm

Tredegar Health Centre Pharmacy, Tredegar Health Centre, Park Row, Tredegar - 5pm-8pm

Monday, December 28 (Bank Holiday)

TH Prichard & Son Ltd Pharmacy, 48 Church St, Abertillery - midday-1pm

Well Pharmacy, Brynmawr Wellbeing Centre, Blaenavon Rd, Brynmawr - midday-1pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Unit 3-4, Market St, Ebbw Vale – 4pm-5pm

Tredegar Health Centre Pharmacy, Tredegar – 5pm-6pm

Health Centre, Park Row, Tredegar Shackleton Ltd, Riverside Pharmacy, Cwm Hir Rd, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale – 6pm-8pm

Friday, January 1 (New Year’s Day)

TH Prichard & Son Ltd Pharmacy, 48 Church St, Abertillery – midday-1pm

John Williams Pharmacy, 41 Beaufort St, Brynmawr – midday-1pm

Well Pharmacy, James St Health Centre, Ebbw Vale – 4pm-5pm

Tredegar Health Centre Pharmacy, Tredegar Health Centre, Park Row, Tredegar – 5pm-6pm

Caerphilly

Friday, December 25 (Christmas Day)

Sheppard Pharmacy, White Rose Way, New Tredegar - 11.30am-12:30pm

Mayberry Pharmacy, 175 High St, Blackwood – 12.30pm-13.30pm

Mayberry Pharmacy, 40 Cardiff Rd, Caerphilly - 1pm-2pm

Sheppard Pharmacy, 14-16 Commercial St, Nelson – 2pm-3pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, 2 Victoria Terrace, Newbridge – 5pm-6pm

Bargoed Pharmacy, 9 Under Cardiff Rd, Bargoed – 5.30pm-6.30pm

Saturday, December 26 (Boxing Day)

Sheppard Pharmacy, 50 Commercial St, Aberbargoed – 9.30am-11.30am

Lewis Pharmacy, 2/3 Trafalgar Building, Bargoed – 9am-midday

Sheppard Pharmacy, White Rose Way, New Tredegar – 10am-midday

Complete Care Pharmacy, 51 High St, Rhymney – 10am-midday

Asda Pharmacy, Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly – 9am-6pm

Nelson Pharmacy, Nantgarw Road Medical Centre, 4 Beddau Way, Caerphilly – 9am-5pm

Superdrug Pharmacy, 6-12 Cardiff Rd, Caerphilly – 9am-5.30pm

Morris Pharmacy, 19/21 Thomas St, Abertridwr – 9am-1pm

Well Pharmacy, 26 Church St, Bedwas – 9am-midday

Lloyds Pharmacy, 2 Victoria Terrace, Newbridge – 9am-1pm

Pearns Pharmacy, 4-5 Victoria Terrace, Newbridge – 9am-4pm

Evans Pharmacy, 118 Newport Rd, Cwmcarn – 10am-midday

Boots Pharmacy, Unit 2 The Market Place, Blackwood – 11am-3pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, St Mary’s St, Risca – 9am-11.30am

Pearns Pharmacy, 135 Commercial St, Pontymister, Risca – 9am-1pm

Sheppard Pharmacy, 14-16 Commercial St, Nelson – 10am-midday

Lloyds Pharmacy, 12 Bedwlwyn Rd, Ystrad Mynach – 9am-1pm

Sunday, December 27

Asda Pharmacy, Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly – 10am-4pm

Sheppard Pharmacy, White Rose Way, New Tredegar – 11.30am-12.30pm

Boots Pharmacy, Unit 2 The Market Place, Blackwood – 12.30pm-1.30pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, 12 Bedwlwyn Rd, Ystrad Mynach – 2pm-3pm

Evans Pharmacy, 1&2 Victoria Buildings, High St, Abercarn – 5pm-6pm

Vida Rogers Pharmacy, 18 Hanbury Rd, Bargoed – 5.30pm-6.30pm

Nelson Pharmacy, Nantgarw Road Medical Centre, 4 Beddau Way, Caerphilly – 6pm-8pm

Monday, December 28 (Bank Holiday)

Asda Pharmacy, Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly – 9am-6pm

Sheppard Pharmacy, White Rose Way, New Tredegar – 11.30am-12.30pm

Complete Care Pharmacy, 51 High St, Rhymney – 2pm-6pm

Boots Pharmacy, Unit 2 The Market Place, Blackwood – 12.30pm-1.30pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, 5 Bedwlwyn Rd, Ystrad Mynach – 2pm-3pm

Morris Pharmacy,19 Thomas Street, Abertridwr – 2pm-6pm

Evans Pharmacy, 1&2 Victoria Buildings, High St, Abercarn – 2pm-6pm

Vida Rogers Pharmacy, 18 Hanbury Rd, Bargoed – 5.30-6.30

Nelson Pharmacy, Nantgarw Road Medical Centre, 4 Beddau Way, Caerphilly – 6pm-8pm

Friday, January 1, 2021 (New Year's Day)

Asda Pharmacy, Pontygwindy Rd, Caerphilly – 10am-5pm

Sheppard Pharmacy, White Rose Way, New Tredegar – 11.30am-12.30pm

Mayberry Pharmacy, 175 High St, Blackwood – 12.30pm-1.30pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, 12 Bedwlwyn Rd, Ystrad Mynach – 2pm-3pm

Lewis Pharmacy, 2/3 Trafalgar Buildings, Bargoed – 5.30pm-6.30pm

Mayberry Pharmacy, 15 Main St, The Square, Crumlin – 5pm-6pm

Monmouthshire

Friday, December 25 (Christmas Day)

Richeld Pharmacy, 17 Newport Rd, Caldicot - 11.30am-12:30pm

Shackleton Pharmacy, 33 Brecon Rd, Abergavenny - midday-1pm

Saturday, December 26 (Boxing Day)

Boots Pharmacy, 2 Cross St, Abergavenny – 10am-4pm

Shackleton Pharmacy, 33 Brecon Rd, Abergavenny – 9am-midday

Shackleton Pharmacy, 1 Nevill St, Abergavenny – 9am-1pm

Chappells Pharmacy, 28 Newport Rd, Caldicot – 9am-11.30am

Boots Pharmacy, 17 High St, Chepstow – 8.30am-5.30pm

Bulwark Pharmacy, 45/47 Bulwark Rd, Chepstow – 9am-11.30am

Magor Pharmacy, The Pink House, The Square, Magor – 9am-11am

Boots Pharmacy, 60 Monnow St, Monmouth – 10am-4pm

Rosser Pharmacy, 12 Church St, Monmouth – 9am-1pm

Superdrug Pharmacy, 43-47 Monnow St, Monmouth – 9am-5.30pm

Raglan Pharmacy, High St, Raglan – 9am-midday

Usk Pharmacy, 59 Bridge St, Usk – 9am-11am

Sunday, December 27

Boots Pharmacy, 2 Cross St, Abergavenny – 10am-4pm

Boots Pharmacy, 17 High St, Chepstow – 10am-4pm

Boots Pharmacy, 60 Monnow St, Monmouth – 10am-4pm

Chappells Pharmacy, 28 Newport Rd, Caldicot – 11.30am-12.30pm

Shackleton Pharmacy, 33 Brecon Rd, Abergavenny – 4pm-6pm

Rosser Pharmacy, 12 Church St, Monmouth – 6pm-8pm

Monday, December 28 (Bank Holiday)

Boots Pharmacy, 2 Cross St, Abergavenny – 10am-4pm

Boots Pharmacy, 17 High St, Chepstow – 10am-4pm

Merrick Pharmacy, 12-13 Steep St, Chepstow – 4pm-6pm

Boots Pharmacy, 60 Monnow St, Monmouth – 10am-6pm

Chappells Pharmacy, 28 Newport Rd, Caldicot – 2pm-4pm

Portskewett Pharmacy, The Old School House, Main Road, Portskewett – 4pm-6pm

Shackleton Pharmacy, 33 Brecon Rd, Abergavenny – 6pm-8pm

Friday, January 1, 2021 (New Year’s Day)

Chappells Pharmacy, 28 Newport Rd, Caldicot – 11.30am-12.30pm

Boots Pharmacy, 2 Cross St, Abergavenny – 1pm-2pm

Shackleton Pharmacy, 33 Brecon Rd, Abergavenny – 4pm-6pm

Newport

Friday, December 25 (Christmas Day)

Pill Pharmacy, 44 Commercial Rd, Newport - 2pm-6pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, 156 Mendalgief Road, Newport - 4pm-6pm

Saturday, December 26 (Boxing Day)

Alway Pharmacy, 5 Aberthaw Rise, Alway, Newport – 9am-midday

Watkin Davies Pharmacy, 14-15 Bettws Shopping Centre, Bettws, Newport – 9am-1pm

Boots Pharmacy, 135a Caerleon Rd, Newport – 9am-5.30pm

Martin Davies Pharmacy, 197-199 Caerleon Rd, Newport – 8.30am-12.30pm

Boots Pharmacy, 136 Chepstow Rd, Newport – 9am-5.30pm

Giles Pharmacy, 432 Chepstow Rd, Newport – 10am-midday

Boots Pharmacy, 155-156 Commercial St, Newport – 8.30am-5.30pm

Superdrug Pharmacy, 147 Commercial St, Newport – 9am-5.30pm

Malpas Pharmacy, 361 Malpas Rd, Newport – 9am-midday

Lloyds Pharmacy, 14-15 Ringland Shopping Centre, Ringland, Newport – 9am-1pm

Boots Pharmacy, Unit 1A Newport Retail Park, Spytty Rd, Newport – 9am-6pm

Asda Pharmacy, Pencarn Way, Coedkernew, Newport – 9am-6pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury Store, Albany St, Newport – 9am-4pm

Sunday, December 27

Boots Pharmacy, 155-156 Commercial St, Newport – 10.30am-4.30am

Boots Pharmacy, Unit 1A Newport Retail Park, Spytty Rd, Newport – 10.30am-4.30pm

Asda Pharmacy, Pencarn Way, Coedkernew, Newport – 10am-4pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury Store, Albany St, Newport – 10am-4pm

Tesco Pharmacy, Harlech Retail Park, Cardiff Rd, Newport – 10am-4pm

Mayberry Pharmacy, 103 Durham Rd, Newport – 6pm-8pm

Monday, December 28 (Bank Holiday)

Boots Pharmacy, 155-156 Commercial St, Newport – 10.30am-4.30pm

Boots Pharmacy, Unit 1A Newport Retail Park, Spytty Rd, Newport – 9am-6pm

Asda Pharmacy, Pencarn Way, Coedkernew, Newport – 9am-6pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury Store, Albany St, Newport – 10am-4pm

Tesco Pharmacy, Harlech, Retail Park, Cardiff Rd, Newport – 9am-6pm

Pill Pharmacy, 44 Commercial Rd, Newport – 6pm-8pm

Friday, January 1, 2021 (New Year's Day)

Boots Pharmacy, 155-156 Commercial St, Newport – 10.30am-4.30pm

Boots Pharmacy, Unit 1A Newport Retail Park, Spytty Rd, Newport – 11am-4pm

Asda Pharmacy, Pencarn Way, Coedkernew, Newport – 10am-5pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury Store, Albany St, Newport – 10am-4pm

Mayberry Pharmacy, 103 Durham Rd, Newport – 5pm-6pm

Torfaen

Friday, December 25 (Christmas Day)

Health Plus Pharmacy, St Lukes Rd, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool – 11.45am-12.45pm

Blaenavon Pharmacy, Middle Coed Cae Rd, Blaenavon - midday-1pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, 3 New St, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran - 4pm-6pm

Saturday, December 26 (Boxing Day)

Boots Pharmacy, 25 Commercial St, Old Cwmbran, Cwmbran – 9am-5pm

Boots Pharmacy, 10-14 The Mall, Cwmbran – 8.30am-5pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, 8 Llanyrafon Square, Llanyrafon, Cwmbran – 9am-11.30am

Lloyds Pharmacy, 3 New St, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran – 9am-1pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, 7 Windsor Rd, Griffithstown – 9am-11.30am

Boots Pharmacy, 4 George St, Pontypool – 8.30am-5.30pm

Sunday, December 27

Boots Pharmacy, 10-14 The Mall, Cwmbran - 10am-4pm

Mayberry Pharmacy, 21 Crane St, Pontypool - 11.45am-12.45pm and 6pm-8pm

Monday, December 28 (Bank Holiday)

Abersychan Pharmacy, 14/15 Broad Street, Abersychan – 2pm-6pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, 124-125 Osborne Rd, Pontypool – 11.45am-12.45pm

Blaenavon Pharmacy, Middle Coed Cae Rd, Blaenavon – midday-1pm

Boots Pharmacy, 10-14 The Mall, Cwmbran – 10am-4pm

New Inn Pharmacy, 110 The Highway, New Inn – 2pm-8pm

Friday, January 1, 2021 (New Year's Day)

Mayberry Pharmacy, 21 Crane St, Pontypool – 11.45am-12.45pm

Well Pharmacy, 14 Broad St, Blaenavon – midday-1pm

Boots Pharmacy, 10-14 The Mall, Cwmbran – 10am-4pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, 8 Llanyrafon Square, Llanyrafon, Cwmbran – 4pm-6pm

For further information contact Aneurin Bevan University Health Board 01495 241200. The office will be closed on Christmas Day, Monday, December 28 and on New Year's Day.

Coronavirus testing centres

Testing centres remain open throughout the region - but, as usual, appointments must be booked in advance. Call 119 or visit https://gov.wales/getting-tested-coronavirus-covid-19 to book a test.

Blaenau Gwent

Drive-through centre, former Marine Colliery, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, NP23 7TL

Newport

Drive-through and walk-up centre, Rodney Parade

Torfaen

Walk-up centre, Old Mill car park, Trosnant, Pontypool, NP4 8AT

The following mobile, walk-up Covid-19 testing units will be open in the coming days:

Blaenau Gwent

Friday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Civic Centre car park, Ebbw Vale, NP23 6XB; 11am-3pm

Saturday, December 26 (Boxing Day): Civic Centre car park, Ebbw Vale, NP23 6XB; 10am-4pm

Sunday, December 27: Car park at the rear of Buffs, Brynmawr, Station Road, NP23 4NA; 10am-4pm

Monday, December 28 (Bank Holiday): Car park at the rear of Buffs, Brynmawr, Station Road, NP23 4NA; 11am-3pm

Tuesday, December 29: Gwent Shopping Centre, Gwent Way, Tredegar, NP22 3EJ; 9am-4pm

Caerphilly

Friday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Pontllanfraith House, Blackwood Road, Blackwood, NP12 2YW; 11am-3pm

Saturday, December 26 (Boxing Day): Pontllanfraith House, Blackwood Road, Blackwood, NP12 2YW; 10am-12.30pm and Bargoed Library car park, Hanbury Road, Bargoed, CF81 8QR; 2pm-4pm - do not enter the library building

Sunday, December 27: Pontllanfraith House, Blackwood Road, Blackwood, NP12 2YW; 10am-12.30pm and Bargoed Library car park, Hanbury Road, Bargoed, CF81 8QR; 2pm-4pm - do not enter the library building

Monday, December 28 (Bank Holiday): Pontllanfraith House, Blackwood Road, Blackwood, NP12 2YW; 11am-3pm

Newport

Friday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Rogerstone Primary School, Ebenezer Drive, NP10 9YX; 11am-3pm

Saturday, December 26 (Boxing Day): Rogerstone Primary School, Ebenezer Drive, NP10 9YX; 10am-4pm; 10am-4pm

Sunday, December 27: Ysgol Bryn Derw ASD Special School, Melfort Road, NP20 3FQ; 10am-4pm

Monday, December 28 (Bank Holiday): Ysgol Bryn Derw ASD Special School, Melfort Road, NP20 3FQ; 11am-3pm

Tuesday, December 29: Ysgol Bryn Derw ASD Special School, Melfort Road, NP20 3FQ; 09am-4pm

As above, all these are by appointment only.

Residents in Monmouthshire and Torfaen can access the facilities in Cwm and at Rodney Parade - all others can be used by people who live within the relevant county borough only. ID will be requests to prove residence.

Christmas opening hours of Minor Injury Units in Gwent

Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport - open 24/7

Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny - open 24/7

Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr, Ystrad Mynach - open 24/7

Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan, Ebbw Vale - closed from Christmas Day until Tuesday, December 29, and also on New Year's Day.

Please do not attend a Minor Injury Unit if you have a life-threatening injury or illness - call 999.

If you are unsure whether you should visit a Minor Injury Unit, please call 111 for help and advice.

Emergency services and facilities

Emergencies do not take a break across the festive period, so if you do need any of the utility’s services or emergency services, these are the best ways to contact them.