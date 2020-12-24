RSPCA animal rescuers in Wales are continuing to respond to emergencies and cruelty calls during the upcoming Christmas and New Year lockdown.

With alert level four restrictions in place across Wales, the animal welfare charity has confirmed it is continuing to deal with emergency calls made to their helpline.

Frontline rescuers, along with staff who work in the animal centres and clinics, are classed as key workers and allowed to continue.

However, as a result of the restrictions, the RSPCA animal centre in Newport has closed to the public, with no appointments permitted.

They will continue to provide care for the animals based at the sites and take in animals from frontline rescuers though.

The RSPCA has already been bracing itself for a busy festive period - as last Christmas Day, across England and Wales, the RSPCA received more than 950 calls, the highest number since 2013.

It also received 63,000 calls throughout December, or 2,000 a day, making it the busiest Christmas period for at least four years.

In Wales, the charity dealt with 4,171 incidents across the winter period and 1,410 in December alone.

In recent years, RSPCA Cymru has tended to countless animals in need of urgent help over Christmas - including a sheep stuck on a bridge last Boxing Day and a fox caught fencing on December 30.

Deputy chief inspector for North Wales Phil Lewis said: “I along with many colleagues across Wales will be working as usual over this festive period - rescuing, caring and rehabilitating those animals who need us the most.

“Christmas is looking very different this year - but we want to reassure people we are out there on the road responding to any animal emergencies while ensuring the highest standards of public safety.

"You never quite know what to expect on Christmas Day - but with a lockdown now in place - we may see more calls from those who are out and about walking or exercising near their homes.

“We are also bracing ourselves for a rise in abandoned and neglected animals needing our help and would urge anyone who is struggling to seek help.”

Remote rehoming can still be undertaken within Wales through a virtual process; with pets delivered to new owners in a Covid-compliant manner by RSPCA staff.

However, rehoming with cross-border travel to England is not permitted. If you are due to rehome an animal from a centre - please get in touch with staff for guidance.

Charity shops, which are run by RSPCA branches across Wales, have closed along with other non-essential retail.

The lockdown also means that pet owners should only seek treatment for animals if it is urgent. At RSPCA Merthyr Tydfil Veterinary Clinic they will only be providing emergency treatment to clients. The clinic is open every day apart from weekends and bank holidays.

People can walk their dogs with the Welsh Government reminding walkers to keep at least two metres apart from other people outside your household and they advise to keep the dog on leads for this reason.

Livestock and horse owners are allowed to tend to their animals but are being asked to limit their movement outside the home or farm.

The RSPCA encourages horse owners to think about buddying up with other owners - further advice can be found on the Welsh Government website.

The lockdown in Wales has no end date at this moment - but will be reviewed every three weeks.