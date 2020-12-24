A MAIN road in Monmouthshire remains closed this evening due to an earlier crash.
The A4042 is currently closed in both directions in the village of Llanover.
The crash was first reported at around 1pm today (Thursday, December 25).
The latest traffic reports show the incident happened between the Nantyderry turn-off and the Pencroesoped turn-off.
MORE NEWS:
- Chemists, emergency services, and coronavirus testing centres open at Christmas
- City shopkeepers facing Christmas clean-up after flooding destroys their stock
- Meteorologist's warning as Storm Bella set to hit Gwent on Boxing Day
The crash is affecting traffic between Abergavenny and Newport.
Gwent Police said earlier today the emergency services were dealing with the incident, and urged drivers to find alternative routes for their journeys.