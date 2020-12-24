THERE is heartbreak for Newport Sea Cadets this Christmas Eve, after discovering Wednesday's flooding ruined their headquarters.
Recent work to renovate the building has been undone by the severe bad weather which struck Gwent on Wednesday afternoon, with 18 inches of floodwater pouring in.
Lisa Summerhayes, one of the cadets' instructors, said the organisation was "so gutted as so much work had recently been done to improve the building and the grounds, so we could get our cadets back to some sort of normality".
She added: "So much damage has been done."
Uniforms, computer equipment and the kitchen facilities had all been ruined in the flood, she said, adding: "Unfortunately, we can not open at present as major work will have to be done."