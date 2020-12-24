POLICE are appealing to the public for help after a Newport teenager was reported missing.
Mike Reaney is 17 and was reported as missing this morning (Thursday, December 24).
Gwent Police said Mike is from the Malpas area of Newport and concern is growing for the teenager's welfare.
He is described as being 5 foot 9 inches tall (175 centimetres), and of a stocky build with black hair.
He was last seen wearing a red tracksuit hooded top and black adidas tracksuit bottoms.
Mike also has links to Cwmbran.
Anyone with any information regarding Mike's whereabouts should contact Gwent Police urgently by calling 101, quoting reference 2000463169.
Mike is also urged to get in contact with Gwent Police to confirm he is safe and well.