We've gone all festive again with this week's pets page.

Each week we bring you a selection of pictures of pets from around the region.

If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.

This is Ginger and his elf friend. Clare Kane, of Bassaleg, recently adopted two-year-old Ginger

Carrie, a miniature Pinscher, gets into the Christmas spirit in Beechwood, Newport. Picture: Alex Bayliss Wilson

Alicia Holder, of Oakdale, shared this picture of 18-year-old Cody looking very festive

Ed, a seven-month-old ginger kitten from Caldicot, pictured hiding in the Christmas tree by Catherine Mayo

Stacie Lewis, of Newport, sent in this picture of Nelly noodles, a two-year-old dachshund.

Alana Wilson shared this Christmassy picture of her nine-month-old Syrian gerbil Clover among the decorations

Here is Marley, of Nantyglo, dressed up as Santa. Picture: Christopher Parry

Phoebe Halfpenny-Fulcher sent in this picture of her one-year-old African pygmy hedgehog in Newport

Merlin, Jayne Ann's pet Barn owl in Nantyglo

Michelle Eastabrook sent in this picture of her daughter Madison and her pony Blossom on a ride to raise money for their local Riding for the Disabled Association.