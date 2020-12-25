A NEWPORT-BASED charity delivered presents to children and staff across hospitals this Christmas.
On Thursday, December 17, Dreams & Wishes charity spread some festive cheer throughout hospitals in South Wales – including Gwent's newly-opened Grange University Hospital.
Gifts were given to children, nurses and doctors
Dreams & Wishes are based on Cardiff Road in Newport
All gifts were specially wrapped three weeks before delivery, ensuring they were Covid-safe and ready to go. The gifts were handed over outside the hospital entrances and all necessary restrictions were in place.
Gists were also handed over to Swansea Morriston Hospital and “The Christmas House”, Cardiff - fundraising in aid of Dreams & Wishes.
Special guests included the Welsh Guards, The Queen's Dragoon Guards
Father Christmas joined to help deliver the presents
There were plenty of gifts to go around
Tony Curtis, chairman of Dreams & Wishes said: "It has been a really difficult year for everyone, we want to help put smiles on faces with fantastic presents given away to the children nurses and doctors.
“We're looking forward to 2021 where we can hopefully organise our popular trips, parties and family excursions for the seriously ill children and their families”.
Further information and donation details can be found at https://www.dreamsandwishescharity.org