A MONMOUTH woman has gone missing in the run up to Christmas.

Lydia Davies, 46, was last seen at 9pm in Monmouth on Wednesday, December 23.

MORE NEWS:

She is 5ft2, of a slim build with shoulder length hair and was last seen wearing a camel coloured fleece, trousers and grey and turquoise trainers.

Anyone with any information on Lydia's whereabouts is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101 and quote the reference number 2*463147.