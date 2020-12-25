A MONMOUTH woman has gone missing in the run up to Christmas.
Lydia Davies, 46, was last seen at 9pm in Monmouth on Wednesday, December 23.
MORE NEWS:
- It's Christmas - and these furry and feathery friends are getting in the spirit
- Police issue urgent appeal as teen reported missing on Christmas Eve
- Drunken teen punched and headbutted staff in £1.50 bag of chips row
She is 5ft2, of a slim build with shoulder length hair and was last seen wearing a camel coloured fleece, trousers and grey and turquoise trainers.
Anyone with any information on Lydia's whereabouts is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101 and quote the reference number 2*463147.