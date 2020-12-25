CHRISTMAS 2020 will certainly feel very different for many of us.

However, this has not stopped messages of seasonal goodwill coming in from the great and good of Gwent and beyond.

Cherry Vann, Bishop of Monmouth

We’ve been saying for some months now that Christmas is going to be different this year, and so it is. Even more different than we were expecting only a week or so ago. Certainly here, in Wales, the lockdown is firmly in place and any meeting up to celebrate the season now limited to just Christmas Day itself.

Alongside the disappointment of not being able to see family and the frustration of thwarted plans, is a growing anxiety, perhaps even fear. The virus continues to spread at an alarming rate and although vaccines are being rolled out, we’re facing yet more months of ongoing restrictions. Getting back to the normal that was, still seems a long way off.

One of the striking things about the Christmas story is the number of times that the various characters are told not to be afraid. The angel who visits Mary with the bewildering news that she is to bear a son, says to her: "Do not be afraid, Mary, for you have found favour with God". Just as Joseph is about to divorce Mary quietly, an angel appears to him too, in a dream, and says: "Joseph, Son of David, do not be afraid to take Mary as your wife". And the shepherds, similarly, terrified at seeing an angel appear to them in the night sky, are told: "Do not be afraid, for see - I am bringing you good news of great joy for all the people".

Those words are as true for us today as they were on that first Christmas Day. Do not be afraid. However bewildered and confused you may be feeling. However concerned you are about the future. Do not be afraid. Because however much our Christmas celebrations have been cancelled, postponed, put on hold, the truth at the heart of Christmas still stands and it will hold true whatever our circumstances. It is, as the angel told the shepherds, good news of great joy for all the people. For to you is born this day a Saviour who is Christ the Lord.

Christ comes to us today, as he did 2,000 years ago - into the ordinariness of life, with all its hardships and messiness, its uncertainties and insecurities. Christ is here with us, in the suffering and the weariness of it all, as much he is in the love and joy of family and friends that we long to be with. We must be careful and sensible, yes. We must take seriously the restrictions that are in place for everyone’s safety, of course. But we need have no fear. For Christ, the babe born in a manger that first Christmas Day, is Emmanuel, God with us, always and everywhere.

Wherever you are and however you’ll be spending Christmas this year, may you know the joy of the angels and the peace of the Christ Child deep within your heart.

Chief Constable of Gwent Police Pam Kelly

Merry Christmas everyone from all of us at Gwent Police. I hope that you and your families enjoy this Christmas even though it will be very different to the norm.

Of course, there are some restrictions in place, I really hope that you continue to work with us to keep our communities and your loved ones safe.

Thank you to everyone for their support over the last year including our partners and our wonderful communities. I would also like to thank our staff at Gwent Police for all that they do every single day to keep our communities safe.

Stay safe and sensible. Look after your friends, family and loved ones. Nadolig Llawen i chi gyd.

The staff and players at Dragons Rugby

A Merry Christmas to all our supporters.

The festive season of derby games will not be the same without you and we can’t wait to welcome you back to Rodney Parade in 2021.

Stay safe and we hope to see you all very soon.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service

There is no doubt that Christmas is going to be a little different this year and, as we all prepare for the likelihood that we will be spending more time at home this festive season, it’s even more important that we remind ourselves, and each other, of some basic safety advice to ensure we celebrate safely.

As restrictions mean that we are likely to be dining in more than eating out this Christmas it is also important that we remain vigilant while cooking, as unfortunately the majority of kitchen fires result from being distracted, with falling asleep being a close second. Add a few festive drinks into the mix and this could be a recipe for disaster - not only will your kitchen become smoke logged or damage your property, it could also cause serious damage, injury or harm. If you’re not concentrating, then cooking even the simplest meal can cause a fire – so when you’re doing a turkey with all the trimmings, it’s even more important to keep alert. It’s easy to get distracted when you’re cooking a big meal – it only takes a few seconds for a fire to start.

Head of community safety and risk reduction, group manager Dean Loader said: “Fires are devastating at any time of year but this is heightened even more over the festive season.

"From candles, Christmas lights, overloaded plug sockets, cooking left unattended, we want you to be safe and take steps to prevent fires from occurring and spoiling the holiday. So make sure you have a look at our safety tips, make sure you have a working smoke alarm and check it regularly, have an escape plan and be aware of some of the potential fire hazards. From everyone at South Wales Fire and Rescue Service please stay safe and look after one another. Merry Christmas all.”

Fires can quickly spread and become out of control, leading to devastating consequences. In the last three years, one in three accidental house fires during the festive period were caused by unattended cooking.

Cllr Philippa Marsden - Leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council

I’m sure you will agree that 2020 has been a rollercoaster ride and a year like no other in living memory. All our lives have been impacted by the unprecedented global pandemic which has overshadowed the past year – and unfortunately many of us have lost loved ones to this terrible virus. My thoughts are very much with you at this time.

I hope that 2021 will be a better year, particularly as we now have the beginnings of an effective vaccination programme in place, which offers us all a route-map out of the pandemic.

I would like to thank you all for your ongoing efforts and support throughout 2020. I know it has been an exceptionally difficult year, but I have been truly humbled by the sense of community spirit, selfless acts of kindness and courage shown during 2020 and this is a positive legacy that I hope we can continue with as we move forward.

I hope you all have a safe and happy Christmas and a healthy and prosperous New Year.

John Griffiths, MS for Newport East

When we celebrate Christmas this year, we will be reflecting on a year like no other. I want to say a big thank you to all our keyworkers, our businesses and volunteers for keeping our communities going.

Christmas is a time of year when our thoughts often turn to those less fortunate than ourselves. I know many of us have already donated to local food banks, given clothing to collections for rough sleepers or supported our communities in other ways. It’s often those little acts of kindness that can make Christmas a little easier for those who most need it in our communities.

In these difficult times, I hope people across Newport and Severnside can still have a good Christmas and 2021 will be a much better year for us all.

Newport County AFC chairman Gavin Foxall

Merry Christmas to everyone. We hope that being top of the league at Christmas brings a little joy at this difficult time.

The club recognises it has been a challenging year for all of our supporters and those in our communities.

The matches haven’t been the same without the backing of our supporters and we can’t wait to welcome them back when it is safe to do so.

We would like to thank all of our fans for their continued support.

Ruth Jones, MP for Newport West

I would like to take this opportunity to wish all Argus readers and their families, here in Newport west, a very ‘Happy Christmas’ and a peaceful healthy New Year. I do appreciate that this will be a very difficult time for many people across the country who will be on their own or missing meeting up with loved ones as planned. If you have the chance to call neighbours or those you know will be on their own, please take a moment to do so. To those who are fretting that they haven’t had time to get those last minute bits and pieces I would say - the first Christmas was pretty simple with just a baby in a stable, it won’t matter that Christmas 2020 will be simple too.

I know the new restrictions have come into force very quickly, giving very little notice for people to plan alternative arrangements, but this is in response to the very steep increase in the numbers of Covid infections here in south Wales. We must do all we can to keep people safe at this difficult time. Saving lives is more important than saving Christmas festivities. Over 3,000 families across Wales will be missing a loved one who is no longer with them this Christmas and we don't want to add to that number!

The arrival of the vaccine provides some hope for us all and my hope for you and your family is that this time next year, we will be able to enjoy a happy time where we can look back on these hard days and be grateful for the love and support of family and friends and maybe learn the lessons of what is really important to us all

Jessica Morden, MP for Newport East

My best wishes to all South Wales Argus readers this Christmas.

2020 has been an incredibly challenging year, and for many of us Christmas will feel very different this time around. However you are celebrating this year, I hope that Christmas can offer some respite and hope for the future in these uncertain times.

Our thanks to all the emergency service workers who are working around the clock over the festive period to keep us safe - just as they have throughout this difficult year.

I’d also like to thank all the constituents who've been in touch over the last year with issues to raise and cases to take up. If you are a constituent and want to get in touch please email Jessica.morden.mp@parliament.uk.