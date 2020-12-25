IT'S Christmas, so we decided to ask the members of our We Grew Up in Newport Facebook group for their memories of past Christmasses and what their favourite presents were.

We have more than 5,000 members of the group - why not join them on Facebook.

Here are just some of their festive memories:

Charlie Jacobsen

I've had many Christmas presents over the many years, some very expensive ones too, but I always remember one particular Christmas in the 1950s I awoke to a huge box on the end of my bed, plus dad's sock with apple, tangerine and, of course, nuts and chocs. In total excitement I opened the box and there it was, a Lone Ranger outfit, Stetson hat, silver guns, silver bullets - the lot. What a Christmas that was. I'm 70 now but still remember.

MORE NEWS:

Kathryn Stokes

A Chopper bike! I was the only one to have one in the area. Only child so parents managed to scrape together for it! Bless! Loved it!

Allan Morris

A Dux Astroman Robot. Still got it.

Wendy Morse

A set of Reeves poster paints. Kept me amused for hours.

Angela Davies

A pair of yellow and blue roller skates. I think I slept in them.

Philip Johnson

A battery-operated tank that went up and down stairs, and my first bike from Halfords that I rode up and down the terrace at 3am when it was still wrapped and parents fast asleep. Must have been about six.

Julie Lavelle

My son! He was born Christmas Day.

Laurie Chalker

My Chad Valley Soccer game when I was about 12. Each player was in a little groove and operated by individual levers. With practice you could get them to pass to other players and vary the pace and angle of the shots. I absolutely loved it, the best soccer game I ever played! I had it for years until the levers went too slack to use.

Nola Lewis

A book. Any book would do, and I also asked for a torch so that I could read before it got light.

Dave Bourne

Best Christmas present was being with my family - home in the morning, grandparents in the afternoon and evening with all aunties, uncles and cousins. Sadly haven't been able to do this for years as my grandparents are no longer with us.

Veronica Dyer

I honestly loved all my presents, and my Bunty and Judy Annuals kept me quiet.

Jane Attard

Seem to remember my bike and my roller skates. But loved my doll's pram. Having three much older sisters all I remember is presents piled really high under the tree - so spoilt!