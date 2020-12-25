WHERE would we have been this Christmas without our delivery drivers?

With non-essential shops closed and people told to stay at home where possible, Royal Mail workers and drivers for the various delivery firms have been going above and beyond to make sure Christmas presents are delivered in time.

And residents of Afon Village, in Rogerstone, Newport, wanted to give local Hermes delivery driver John - and his faithful assistant Dee the dog - a special thank you.

The community united to do a virtual collection to offer him a Christmas 'tip' with organisers hoping to raise £100 - and ultimately raised far more than that, reaching £625.

Sharon Angell-Sager, who shared the accomplishment on social media, said: "In tough times many of the couriers are really struggling with the increase in online shopping.

"In Afon Village we are lucky enough to have an amazing Hermes delivery driver called John. He’s a lovely chap goes above and beyond.

"So through the means of social media and the wonderful members of the Afon Village Community Focus page we raised £625 for his Christmas tip."

Other residents delighted in the news and praised John on social media for his hard work.

Debbie Randall said: "John is such a lovely genuine guy, we are all so lucky to have him as our delivery driver.

"He’s worked tirelessly throughout this awful year, supplying us all and helping to keep us all safe away from the shops.

"Also not forgetting little Princess Dee - the fab duo - I always look forward to seeing Dee and giving her a treat, she’s a little beauty.

"What a wonderful community we have."

Elise Webster added: "This is amazing. John is such a fab guy and as you say goes over and above."

Sheila Maslen said: "Out of bad comes good; what a lovely side effect.

"I think we've all woken up a bit and appreciated things we used to take for granted.

"Well done John and a big thank you to the wonderful community we live in."