LAST weekend, Wales was put into tier four restrictions - essentially meaning another national lockdown.
All non-essential retailers have been told to close, although unlike previous lockdowns, click and collect is allowed.
The new measures came in to force on Sunday, and will be reviewed every three weeks.
Here are all the shops in Newport and Cwmbran's shopping centres which will be remaining open over the fire break lockdown.
Friars Walk:
- Bistrot Pierre (For takeaway/delivery only)
- Coffee#1
- Costa Coffee
- Drago Lounge (For takeaway only)
- EE
- Greggs
- KFC
- Las Iguanas (For takeaway/delivery only)
- M&S Food Hall
- Nando's (For takeaway/delivery only)
- New Look (Click and Collect)
- Next (Click and Collect)
- Prezzo (For takeaway/delivery only)
- Wagamama (For takeaway/delivery only)
- Zizzi (For takeaway/delivery only)
Kingsway Centre:
- B&M
- Fragrance shop (Click and Collect)
- Poundland
- Principality
- Rae Barton Fruit and Veg
- Sainsbury’s
- Savers
- Starbucks (online orders)
- Wilko
Cwmbran Centre:
Open:
- Amplifon
- Asda
- Barclays
- Boots
- Co-Operative Bank
- Douglas Willis
- EE
- Halifax
- Heron Foods
- Home Bargains
- Holland and Barrett
- HSBC
- Iceland
- Lloyds Bank
- Monmouthshire Building Society
- Nationwide
- NatWest
- NM Money
- Newland Rennie
- Optic Shop
- O2
- Poundland
- Principality
- Peter Alan Estate Agents
- Santander
- Superdrug
- Specsavers
- Shopmpbility
- Timpson
- Three
- Vodafone
- Vision Express
- WHSmith (Post office and M&S)
- Wilko
For deliveries and takeaway:
- Caspian
- Chans Noodle Bar
- Castaways
- Costa
- Dominos
- Greggs (The Parade and Bus Station)
- KFC
- McDonalds
- Mr Chippy
- Papa Johns
- Starbucks
- Subway
- Warrens Bakery
For click and collect:
- CEX
- Cwmbran Library – Open for request and collection of books between 10am – 2pm
- Doodlebug
- House of Fraser
- Matalan
- Marias Flowers
- Max Spielman
- New Look
- Pandora
- Regenerate
- Sports Direct
- The Body Shop
- The Fragrance Shop
- The Entertainer