RESIDENTS, retailers and hospitality traders in Monmouthshire have been reacting to the news of a Welsh Government U-turn on a five-day Christmas “relaxation period”.

Last Saturday first minister Mark Drakeford announced a sudden tier four lockdown restriction for Wales, starting at midnight.

Traders said they had no warning, with some scrambling to extend their opening hours for the day.

All non-essential shops and other services such as gyms have now closed, while hospitality traders can only serve takeaway food.

Caldicot mother-of-two Emma Wilcox, whose family have been directly hit by Covid-19 this year, said it was “devastating news” for her children, aged seven and five.

“We haven’t seen my mother-in-law since March and the kids were really looking forward to Christmas to see her,” she said.

“There were a lot of tears on Saturday. But we’ve all had Covid in November and it hit us for six, and in Caldicot the cases are rife now. It’s brutal to know that end date isn’t in sight.

“I feel really sorry for parents who were saving up for pay day to get presents. Perhaps there should have been a bit more thought for them, and some notice.”

Notice too would have been appreciated by traders in Monmouth.

Sam Perry, who runs a social media and communications company which helps many traders in the town, said the reaction to the news was “immediately negative”.

“So many businesses had prepared for lockdown to start after Christmas, and to have those last few days of trading taken away with no warning hurt them,” he said.

Mr Perry took to the town’s business Facebook page on Saturday evening to get as many people to the town to support traders who’d decided to stay open until midnight.

One of the traders to stay open was Lottie Dixon, owner of the Bloom Room just off Monnow Street.

“I left my doors open but no-one came in,” she said. “It’s sad. The high street here is a different place to what it was a year ago. Normally I’d have a revolving door up to Christmas but it’s not been great.”

Since the announcement Ms Dixon has continued operating a click and collect and delivery service. She was reported to Trading Standards on Monday after a visitor to the town incorrectly accused her of failing to shut her shop.

“It wasn’t nice and adds to the upset at the moment,” she said. “I’ve had three calls from Trading Standards now. The person also called the police about me.

“I think everyone has heightened emotions at the moment and some are too quick to jump to conclusions about how traders are operating.”

In Abergavenny business owner and organiser of the business community group Lucy Hywel says she understands the anxiety, but believes there needs to be a balance.

“We are a big part of the community and we have a duty to protect our community first and foremost,” she said. “But we also have to protect our livelihoods and our high street, and the festive season for some traders makes up more than 25 per cent of a year’s revenue.

“I was completely shocked on Saturday when I heard the news.

“It’s a stressful time for retailers. Ports are closing and traders are struggling to honour orders. I think it will have a significant affect on the months to come.

“My main gripe is that we haven’t seen a representative here from the Welsh Government for months. They are making decisions on our behalf which have a huge impact on us, and yet I don’t know a trader here who has been asked how these decisions are affecting them.”

William Griffiths, owner of the Angel Hotel in the town and the Walnut Tree Inn, which are both closed, reiterated calls for improved communication between the Senedd and traders.

“We weren’t surprised about the new restrictions, but it would have been useful to have more clear communication on how long this is expected to last,” he said.

“The current three-week review process means we will have to second guess decisions again to try and give customers and suppliers notice for either reopening or further cancellations.

“We already know it’s not feasible for us to operate under the alert level three restrictions, so we realistically don’t expect to open until the spring.

Single mother-of-two from Chepstow Helen Child Villiers, who oversees the Covid relief group which looks after the vulnerable in the town, says the announcement compounded a stressful period.

“We have seen a significant increase in people needing the group’s help again,” she said. “We’ve also seen a significant increase in cases among our members.

“We are bracing ourselves for an extremely busy January with lots of vulnerable people – some living alone – who need our help.”

Ms Child-Villiers has been running the group as well as working as a self-employed psychotherapist and looking after her children, aged 12 and four.

“It’s difficult and can sometimes be lonely, and I’m really grateful I have the group to keep me distracted.

“After the announcement on Saturday I was initially shocked and upset, but tried to remind myself of what I’m very lucky to have,” she added.

“We’ll be spending Christmas just me, mum and the kids now. But we’ll have a brilliant time with plenty of surprises planned.”