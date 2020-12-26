A PETITION has been launched protesting potential plans to cover up an artistic feature of Newport Market.

Newport Market is to undergo a £12-million redevelopment, carried out by Loft-Co, with the company proposing to cover the market’s stained-glass window with a window film featuring their logo.

A planning statement confirms that – if the window was covered – it would be “fully reversible” and could be “uncovered at a later date”.

Catrin Jones, the artist who designed the 120m2 feature – commissioned by Newport City Council in a market refurbishment in 2003 – has previously described covering the window with developer’s branding as “an act of cultural hooliganism”.

MORE NEWS:

Now Newportonian, Lindsey Hayes, has set-up a petition aimed at Newport City Council (NCC) hoping to protect the work of art which overlooks the market’s gallery space.

Ms Hayes explained: “I believe every council should do what they can to preserve the heritage and uniqueness of the town or city they were elected to serve, which is the opposite of what is going to be done to Newport Market.

“The stained-glass window is unique and a part of the market’s heritage.”

Referencing the Chartist mural being demolished in 2013 as part of the Friars Walk development, Ms Hayes added: “Newport lost a very significant piece of historical interest and now there is nothing is Newport city centre signifying the riots that took place and why.

“I think a new mosaic should be displayed at Newport market; Chartists fought for democracy but the council have not been democratic in decision making over the refurbishment or the decision on what will be done with the stained glass window.

“Newport market, when refurbished, will probably look like a shopping centre, not a market."

Ms Hayes also expressed her concerns of Newport Market becoming a "white elephant" and said: "The footfall at the High Street end of town does not warrant all the money that is going to be spent."

Ms Hayes petition is available here.

Permission has been granted for the market redevelopment, but a planning condition says no work can be carried out on the stained-glass window until full details have been submitted by the developer and approved by the council.

A spokesman for Newport City Council said: “Petitions submitted to Newport City Council are considered in line with council policy.

“Planning permission for the redevelopment was granted, subject to conditions, earlier this month and the listed building application is with CADW.

“A condition relating to the treatment of the stained glass window has been included and will be brought back to Planning Committee for decision.”