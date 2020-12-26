IT'S been a challenging year for businesses in all sectors - but one Newport-based property auction firm hasn't let that slow it down.

Paul Fosh Auctions took its bi-monthly sales totally online in March due to the pandemic lockdown and never looked back.

Here's a selection of some of the properties sold over the year.

Flats 1-5, 214 Chepstow Road, Newport

This substantial block of five flats went up for auction earlier this month with a guide price of £230,000. Each flat is single bedroom, and they benefit from UPVC double glazing and electric heating. Features also include fitted kitchens and single bathrooms. This property sold at auction after 79 bids from five bidders for a final price of £280,500.

Two garages, Whitstone Road, Newport

These garages, one let and one vacant, went up for auction with a guide price of £15,000. The garages offered a potential income of £1,200 per annum when fully let, and both benefit from roller doors. They are located in a sought-after area on the east side of Newport. After 22 bids from six bidders, the garages sold for £20,750.

MORE NEWS:

Camely, Old Lane, Aberyschan, Pontypool

This property in Abersychan garnered quite a lot of interest, despite being affected by subsidence due to an underground water leak. The plot is located in a residential area, close to local amenities and transport routes, and could now be repaired or redeveloped by the new owners. The original guide price for this property was £43,000, but it sold, after 103 bids from nine bidders, for almost three times that, at £119,000.

Mount Zion Methodist Church, Gellihaf Road, Fleur De Lis

One of the most popular properties from the December auction was the Mount Zion Methodist Church in the village of Fleur de Lys. It benefits from UPVC double glazing, gas central heating, a kitchen, a meeting room, and a disabled toilet. To the rear of the property, there is a garden with well planted borders with flowers, shrubs, and trees, and overlooking a stream. The original guide price for this property was £40,000, but after 196 bids from 18 different bidders, it went for more than treble that, at £126,250.

12 Fernhill Terrace, Phillipstown, New Tredegar

This mid-link property in New Tredegar had benefitted from previous upgrading before being sold in the Paul Fosh auction earlier this month. It also benefits from a fitted kitchen, bathroom suite, UPVC double glazing, and gas central heating. The front of the property also overlooks a local park and the countryside. After 71 bids from eight bidders, the property sold for a little more than its £30,000 guide price, going for £50,750.

The Old School House, Pentre Road, Llanwenarth, Abergavenny

This former school house in Llanwenarth had one of the highest guide prices in the October auction, but its stone built exterior and original features attracted the interest of three bidders. The property is set on one acre of ground, including a sweeping driveway and a well planted garden with views of the surrounding countryside. After 12 bids, this property sold for just over its guide price, at £400,000.

Former doctor's surgery, Leadon Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran

This immaculate doctor’s surgery went up for auction in September with a guide price of £135,000. After remaining unsold, it went up again in October where it finally found a new owner. The surgery, in Cwmbran, came ready for use and featured UPVC double glazing, electric shutters, and a solar panel heating system. It attracted the interest of four bidders who, after 23 bids, finalised the price at £153,750.

A stretch of the River Ebbw, Ebbw Vale

In July, a slightly unusual lot came up for auction in the form of this stretch of the River Ebbw. It had a guide price of £4,000 and was situated in close proximity to the Ebbw Vale rugby club off Steelworks road. Five bidders were angling for this bargain that, possibly, came with fishing rights and, after 20 bids, the stretch went for £7,250.

106-107 Lower Dock Street, Newport

Another interesting lot from October’s auction was this property in Newport that had previously been used as a dance studio. Although it required refurbishment throughout, the property attracted four interested bidders with its guide price of £215,000. The building consists of three floors and a basement, with a total of 21 rooms and four bathrooms, and had been previously let at £5,224 per annum. After just 15 bids, the property was sold for £237,250.

1 Beaufort Square, Chepstow

Back in September, this four-storey building, formerly used as a bank, in Chepstow was put up for auction with a guide price of £160,000. Features include stucco rendered walls, a parapet roof, a banking hall on the ground floor and further offices and stores over the four floors. The building is Georgian in origin and is Grade II listed, and as such attracted the interest of 13 bidders. After a long bidding war consisting of 184 bids, the property eventually sold for £285,250.