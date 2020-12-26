A NEW project will bring the history of the River Usk to life.

An exciting collaboration between Newport museums and heritage service, and the Friends of Newport Museum and Art Gallery hopes to tell the story of the Usk.

The Folk of the Footbridge project will focus on the river, its banks and the people who cross it every day.

Using the city centre footbridge as a focal point, the project will seek to hear stories and share artwork from residents about their relationship with the river and their use of the footbridge.

The Usk has played a major part in shaping the city, and in hearing people’s stories, the project hopes to help them place their lives and family history into the wider context of the history that lies on their doorstep.

The project will use existing digital platforms to share the stories, as well as developing a new podcast.

Should restrictions allow for it, it will run performance based walking tours, in collaboration with Tin Shed Theatre and Operasonic.

All of the collected stories and images will be deposited with the People’s Collection Wales.

The project is funded through a 15 minute heritage grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, and will run until the end of March 2021.

More information about the project, and details on how to get involved, can be found on the Friends of Newport Museum and Art Gallery website.