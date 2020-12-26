THIS is a round-up of drivers who have appeared in Newport Magistrates' Court and Cwmbran Magistrates' Court for drink and drug driving in Gwent.

UGUR ULKER, 29, of Lundy Drive, Newport, was jailed for 17 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and banned from driving for four years after he admitted drug driving with cocaine in his blood.

He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

FAHMI GAMAL ALI, 35, of Dolphin Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 42 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ROBERT IRVING STRACHAN, 51, of Albert Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SARAH NATALE, 51, of Churchwood, Griffithstown, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 18 months after she admitted drink driving.

She was ordered to pay £349 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KIERON JENKINS, 20, of Greenacre Drive, Bedwas, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 17 months after he admitted drink driving.

He was ordered to pay £372 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MOHAMED GODANA, 28, of Bank Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 24 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

HUGH MARK KNOWLES, 37, of Birdie Close, Bassaleg, Newport, was banned from driving for 20 months after he admitted drink driving.

He was ordered to pay £663 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KYLE JEROME WILLIAMS, 34, of Chaffinch Way, Duffryn, Newport, was banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He was ordered to pay £299 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.