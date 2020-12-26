FURTHER weather warnings have been issued for much of Gwent as Storm Bella bears down on Boxing Day.
The region has already been hit hard by heavy rain which resulted in flash flooding in areas such as Newport and Monmouthshire.
Now, two yellow weather warnings - one being upgraded to amber status later in the evening - have been put in place by the Met Office.
Storm Bella is expected to hit the region at around 3pm this afternoon.
Yellow warnings for wind (from 3pm) and rain (from 6pm) are in place.
However, the wind is expected to worsen into the evening and has been upgraded to an amber warning status onward from around 10pm.
All the above warnings are expected to be in place until at least lunchtime tomorrow (December 27).
There is forecasted disruption to travel as winds worsen and, with the M48 Severn Bridge being prone to wind-related closure, we will try to keep you updated on the situation on the roads as it develops.
For flood alerts and advice on how best to prepare if you are in an at-risk area, visit flood-warning.naturalresources.wales