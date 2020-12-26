JUST one death from coronavirus has been recorded in Gwent in the latest Public Health Wales (PHW) figures.
The latest round of figures released by PHW relate to December 24, Christmas Eve.
In the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region, one coronavirus death was recorded on Christmas Eve - while a total of 35 deaths were recorded across Wales.
This takes the total number of deaths in the health board region to 632.
There were 472 cases reported in the Gwent region in the figures from Christmas Eve, 185 of which were in Caerphilly.
126 new cases were recorded in Newport, 80 in Torfaen, 57 in Blaenau Gwent and 24 in Monmouthshire.
Across Wales, 2,237 new coronavirus cases were recorded.
A total of 17,242 tests were registered in the Gwent region since the last Public Health Wales report.
Here are the new cases recorded today:
Blaenau Gwent: 57
Caerphilly: 185
Monmouthshire: 24
Newport: 126
Torfaen: 80
Anglesey: Three
Conwy: 23
Denbighshire: 27
Flintshire: 95
Gwynedd: 20
Wrexham: 170
Cardiff: 245
Vale of Glamorgan: 86
Bridgend: 192
Merthyr Tydfil: 86
Rhondda Cynon Taf: 214
Carmarthenshire: 106
Ceredigion: Seven
Pembrokeshire: 31
Powys: 17
Neath Port Talbot: 174
Swansea: 149
Unknown location: 18
Outside Wales: 102