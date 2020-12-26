WHEN looking through our archives we came across this picture of Newport’s Town Bridge and the area called Old Green.

There was no date on the picture, but on a closer look we would say it dates from some time in the 1930s.

There is a tram crossing the bridge, and the last tram in Newport ran in 1937. There is also a bus crossing the bridge which would make us thing that the picture was taken close to the end of the trams.

The decorations on the buildings look as if some national celebration was being honoured – possibly a coronation? Although the picture is in black and white, we can see there are Union flags hanging from the buildings and would guess the other decorations are in red, white and blue.

The background of the picture, with the shops leading towards the bridge, is where today the Old Green roundabout is in the city centre.

Look at how neat and today everything is - not a speck of litter to be seen anywhere. And doesn’t the green around Newport Castle look neat and tidy?

On the far side of the bridge, today we would be looking at Clarence House. But here there are some fantastic-looking buildings which hold a garage and other businesses and on the other side of the road, where today we would see The Pod, there is the wharf where daytrippers would board paddle steamers bound for the coast of England during the season.

And in the distance, beyond the art college’s dome, we would expect to see the former tax office at Clarence Place.

There is so much to look at in this picture, from the lone cyclist in the foreground, to the two chaps on the back of the horse and cart in front of her.

Just beside them are two men grabbing a ride in the back of an open-top truck and behind them, what looks like a single-storey bus.

Mums push prams, men look smart in their suits and hats stroll along the streets.

And right at the front of the picture, the van sitting at the traffic lights beside the castle looks as if it has a flag flying on the front of its bonnet.

If you can you date this picture or have any memories you would like to share with us email them to jo.barnes@gwent-wales.co.uk.