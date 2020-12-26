A FESTIVE street name could devalue your home by more than £200,000 in Wales.

From Christmas Lane, Elf Meadow and Winter Close, it seems that Christmas is here to stay for more than 12 days of the year, as the UK is home to some of the most festive street names.

With more than 170 festive streets around the UK, what better way to spread some merriness and joy than to reveal the Christmas-related street names that add the most value to your home.

HeatingForce.co.uk trawled through Zoopla and Streetlist, scanning every Christmas word variation to discover not only the festive names with the most added value, but also where in the UK such roads can be found.

The East of England is the place to be if you want to benefit from the most added value, increasing your home’s value by £211,131, for the 17 festive streets found in this region, in comparison to the average house price for the UK.

However, in Wales, homeowners can expect to see a deduction of roughly £206,465 for a festive street name.

They key words that classify your street name as festive are snow, toy, stocking, elf, gift, Christmas, frost, gingerbread, winter, cider, holiday, turkey, reindeer, holly and presents.

It turns out if you live on a street with the name ‘Snow’ included, your house value could be bagging a few extra pounds with the average house price on these streets valued at £624,954. This is more than twice the value of an average UK home which is £309,804.

‘Toy’ related street names rank next.

But in last place was 'presents', with those homes worth on average £145,000 less across the UK.