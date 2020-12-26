AS IT HAPPENED: Crawley Town 1 Newport County AFC 1

AS IT HAPPENED: Four games without a win but Newport County AFC still top League Two after 1-1 draw at Crawley Town
- League Two leaders Newport County visit Crawley Town in their penultimate fixture of 2020.
- The game at the People's Pension Stadium kicks off at 3pm.
- Matty Dolan and Tristan Abrahams are back in the County XI after the 4-2 defeat by Oldham Athletic last weekend.
- Crawley, who are 11th in the table, have 13-goal Max Watters up front.
