FROM stately homes to castles or bridges, there are many landmark structures in Monmouthshire. Here are some archive images of these landmarks that are so familiar to our county.

South Wales Argus:

St Mary's Church in Usk

South Wales Argus:

Chain Bridge near Usk

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus:

Nevill Hall, Abergavenny

South Wales Argus:

West Monmouth Grammar School

South Wales Argus:

Raglan Castle

South Wales Argus:

Usk town bridge and river

South Wales Argus:

The town hall in Grosmont