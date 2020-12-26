FROM stately homes to castles or bridges, there are many landmark structures in Monmouthshire. Here are some archive images of these landmarks that are so familiar to our county.
St Mary's Church in Usk
Chain Bridge near Usk
MORE NEWS:
- Coronavirus: Health board's urgent plea to Newport & Gwent
- Community groups offer Christmas Day support in Newport & Torfaen
- Is this Chepstow house the most Christmassy in Wales?
Nevill Hall, Abergavenny
West Monmouth Grammar School
Raglan Castle
Usk town bridge and river
The town hall in Grosmont