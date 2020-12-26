THE coronavirus pandemic could leave more than 60,000 households in Wales having to choose between eating or heating their home this winter, a new charity study has found.

Citizens Advice Cymru has warned that families across Wales face a choice between heating and eating this Christmas.

The charity’s research shows that 66,000 Welsh households have fallen behind on their energy bills since the start of the pandemic.

Further figures show that in the last two years, 5.4 per cent of Welsh adults have gone without heating or electricity in order to pay for essentials - equating to an estimated 74,000 households.

MORE NEWS:

Those with a disability; who are unemployed; families with three or more children; or those on a low income, are most likely to have been forced to choose between heating, or essentials such as food.

With a further lockdown looming in the new year, the charity is concerned that members of these vulnerable groups could be pushed further into debt.

Citizens Advice Cymru are urging those in difficulty to contact Citizens Advice’s Warmer Wales project. The initiative can help people who are struggling with their utility bills, as well as advising on energy efficiency, debt and benefits that they may be entitled to.

Since October 2018 the project has given clients a total annual income gain of more than £3.2 million with an average income gain per client of more than £800 per year. As well as this, there has been more than £1.3 million of debt written off.

Rebecca Woolley, Director of Citizens Advice Cymru said: “We know that the Coronavirus pandemic has had a significant effect on household finances in Wales. These figures serve to underline just how serious the situation is. No one should be forced to choose between heating and eating - especially at Christmas.

“I’d urge anyone who is struggling to get in touch with their local Citizens Advice service. Our specially trained advisers are ready to help."

If you are struggling with energy bills or any aspect of your finances, contact Citizens Advice Cymru on 0800 702 20 20.