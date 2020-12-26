A NEWPORT couple had an extra special Christmas this year, as their new arrival became the first Christmas baby born at the new Grange Hospital.
Aaron Hughes and his partner Robyn welcomed baby Jacob Boston Hughes into the world at shortly after 1am on Christmas morning.
Their newborn son weighed in at eight pounds exactly and both mum and baby are said to be doing extremely well.
"Robyn was phenomenal through the whole ordeal," said new father Aaron.
"I couldn’t be more proud of her.
"We would both like to send a message to our families who we can’t see during this very special time.
"Thank you for all the messages, love and support you have shown us. "It has all meant so much and we cannot wait to all be together again soon."
Baby Jacob has made history already, becoming the first ever Christmas baby born at the new Grange Hospital following its opening earlier this year.
Mr Hughes paid tribute to the staff at the hospital.
"A huge thank you to Gemma, Holly and the rest of the team for all their support. They were fantastic and deserve a mention," he said.
