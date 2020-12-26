THE M48 Severn Bridge has been closed to traffic as Storm Bella arrives in the area.
Strong winds have been building throughout the day.
The closure was originally just a single lane in both directions, but as the winds have strengthened the decision has been made to move to a complete closure.
On social media, Highways England said: "Due to predicted strong winds this evening we have closed the bridge between J1 Aust and J2 Chepstow in both directions.
"Please use the Prince of Wales Bridge - M4. "We will update you when this closure has been removed. "Thank you for your understanding."
The yellow weather warning for wind is due to move to the amber band at around 10pm, so the bridge closure may be in place for some time.
A yellow warning for rain is also in place this evening.