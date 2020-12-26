STAFF at Wilko in Cwmbran have been collecting and distributing throws for elderly local residents this winter.
Gwent Police’s community, diversity and inclusion team contacted the store and asked for donations to its Caribbean Heritage Cymru Winter Buddy Scheme, which partners businesses and individuals with elderly residents in need of support.
The store team jumped at the chance to help and provided £250 worth of throws as a initial donation for the police to distribute.
Jerome Saint-Marc, Wilko chief executive, said: “We’re incredibly proud of and thankful to our team members across the entire business, who have done a phenomenal job in ensuring families have access to the products they need.
“The support our Cwmbran team are providing to Gwent Police’s buddy scheme is just one example of how our brilliant team members nationwide are going the extra mile to help their local communities during these difficult times – and we truly appreciate their efforts and the difference they make.”
This donation is one of many projects Wilko has undertaken to support communities throughout the coronavirus crisis. Other activities include launching a community fund, donating tens of thousands of products to families in need and NHS staff across the UK and enabling members of its Worksop support centre to volunteer for a helpline for elderly people who may feel isolated.