A 22-YEAR-OLD man has been jailed for making drink-fuelled threats to kill his "good friend".

Arthur Harris was in possession of a kitchen knife when he visited his victim's mother's house on October 8, shouting through the letterbox that he was "going to murder [her] son".

Police officers arrived, arresting Harris after he had produced the knife and put it on the floor – Newport Crown Court was told on Wednesday that the defendant feared being "Tasered or pepper sprayed" if officers found him with the weapon.

MORE NEWS:

Harris, of Pengam Road, Ystrad Mynach, earlier pleaded guilty to one count each of making threats to kill, affray, and possessing an offensive weapon.

Harry Baker, prosecuting, said the victim's mother was sleeping when Harris arrived at her home, shouting in the street and banging on the door.

Mr Baker said the defendant shouted threats including "I'm going to kill you, come out little boy" and "you're not a big man now, hiding behind your mum".

Jeffrey Jones, defending, said Harris was unwell when he committed the offences and mistakenly believed the victim, described as his "good friend", had previously attacked his sister.

"He behaved poorly with bad judgement," Mr Jones said of Harris, adding: "He does regret what he's done. It would be wrong to suggest he doesn't have mental health issues."

The court was told the October 8 offences meant Harris was in breach of an existing community order.

The judge, Recorder David Elias, said the court “takes a very serious view” of knife crime, but accepted that Harris had not taken out or used the “very large kitchen knife” during the incident, except to “disarm” himself by putting it on the floor when the police arrived.

Harris’ threats and behaviour had made his victim’s mother “extremely alarmed and distressed,” the judge said.

He jailed Harris for a total of 20 months, and made him the subject of a restraining order not to contact his victim’s mother until a further order is made.