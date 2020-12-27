A NUMBER of power cuts have been recorded in Gwent following last night’s storm Bella - leaving more than 800 properties without power this morning.
This morning, 98 properties in the NP10 area of Newport were without power after a high voltage incident – with Western Power working to restore all but 11 of these properties. They hope to have the power back on all properties by 10.30am.
A low voltage incident in the NP4 area has two properties without power and again Western Power hope this will be resolved by 10.30am.
In the NP7 area around King Henry VIII School, there are 356 homes without power.
In the NP25 and NP16 areas near Llandogo, 532 properties were without power this morning. Power has been restored to 479 of these, with 64 being worked on by Western Power engineers.
The map of power cuts at 9.45am. The purple dots are live incidents
To find out the status of your power cut, visit https://powercuts.westernpower.co.uk/
Storm Bella hit late last night and brought winds of up to 83miles an hour across the Welsh coast, along with heavy rain which saw today's Welsh Grand National at Chepstow Racecourse abandoned.