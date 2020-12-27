LLANTARNAM Abbey, near Cwmbran, is the home of the Sisters of St Joseph of Annecy. The abbey is built near the site of a Cistercian abbey that was built in 1178.

The current abbey was built in 1837 by Reginald James Blewitt with stone from the old abbey and it is believed the wood for the staircase comes from the timbers of a 12th century tythe barn in the grounds.

The archive photographs show this unique building and gives an insight into the life of its inhabitants.

The nuns in prayer at Llantarnam Abbey

Llantarnam Abbey

Llantarnam Abbey

Llantarnam Abbey

Sister Mary of Lourdes with Mr George Phillips at Llantarnam Abbey

Sister Mary of Lourdes, left, helps Sister Mary

Mealtime at Llantarnam Abbey