STORM Bella continues to affect Gwent – with trains between Newport and Hereford either delayed or cancelled.
This comes after a tree fell on the track between Newport and Cwmbran.
National Rail said on Twitter that there may be delays or cancellations between these stations until around 11.15am.
They also advise to check the journey planner on their website before travelling.
Welsh Government restrictions during the level 4 lockdown state that only essential travel should be made.
