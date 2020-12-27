THERE were 11 new coronavirus related deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region across the Christmas period.
The latest statistics for Public Health Wales recorded the number over the 48-hour period relating to Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
This brings the total in the Gwent region to 643. Across Wales there were 70 newly recorded deaths in the same period, bringing the Wales-wide total to 3,368.
Across Wales, there were 4,142 new recorded cases of coronavirus over the same 48-hour period. 280 of these cases were in Caerphilly, 234 in Newport, 185 in Torfaen, 138 in Blaenau Gwent and 92 in Monmouthshire.
Here are all the cases recorded across the last 48-hours in Wales.
Cardiff – 486
Rhondda Cynon Taf – 393
Bridgend – 380
Caerphilly – 280
Swansea - 280
Neath Port Talbot -274
Carmarthenshire – 253
Newport – 234
Vale of Glamorgan - 210
Torfaen – 185
Wrexham – 148
Merthyr Tydfil - 146
Blaenau Gwent – 138
Flintshire - 128
Monmouthshire – 92
Denbighshire – 61
Conwy – 61
Powys – 55
Pembrokeshire – 51
Ceredigion – 37
Gwynedd – 30
Anglesey – 26
Unknown location – 25
Resident outside of Wales – 163
Why have Public Health Wales given a 48-hour figure rather than a 24-hour figure?
On Christmas Day, no figures were released. Yesterday, Boxing Day, figures were released covering the Christmas Eve period and then today they cover the Christmas Day and Boxing Day period to essentially catch up.
A similar thing will happen later this week as there will be no statistics published on New Years Day, so the figures published on Saturday, January 2 will be for the period from New Years Eve to New Years Day.
This has not affected people awaiting test results during this period, they have been provided to the patient as soon as the result has come back.
