TODAY the Argus is issuing a rallying cry to the people of South Wales to support one another through the bleak lockdown winter ahead.

Starting today, the South Wales Argus launches our 'We're in it Together' campaign, with the goal of bringing people together in spirit to help one another through the physical and mental challenges ahead.

We are all feeling the strain of living in the shadow of Covid-19 and, just as the vaccine brought us hope, the new faster spreading variant of the virus has made the nights seem to draw in that bit darker as we retreat to our homes again.

Both our physical and mental health is at risk. Not just from the virus but the isolation our response to it creates.

But we can draw strength from our communities. We are all facing this together.

To play our part, the Argus will publish, online and in print, a list of support services - public organisations, charities, community groups and local volunteers - who are there to help in whatever way through this difficult time. You can find this here.

And we are asking you to help us by doing three things.

First, if you know an organisation or group that should be on our list, let us know and we'll add them so more people can benefit.

If you know of a group doing good in your community, tell us so we can share their story and provide hope and inspiration.

And, most importantly, think about who the people are in your community who you might be able to help, be it a card through the door or dropping off some shopping. In short, look out for each other.

You can take share your suggestions or stories by emailing us at newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk or calling the newsdesk on 01633 810000.

You can share ideas on social media too using #InItTogether.

The South Wales Argus We're in it Together campaign has been welcomed by community leaders.

Rhianon Passmore, Senedd member for Islwyn, said: "This important campaign is symbolic of what we all need to be doing in microcosm – we are just stronger together.

"So thank you to the South Wales Argus for this hugely welcome initiative – it will be important and very welcomed - across the valleys of Islwyn during a bleak and troubling time for all. And for some the very bleakest.

"But we can all help each other, where it is safe to do so and we should - because we believe in community, and all that this means for those in real and desperate need now."

John Griffiths MS for Newport East, said: “I am very pleased to support the Argus’ We’re in it Together campaign. It’s often in times of adversity that we see the very best of our communities rallying together to help one another.

"That has very much been the case throughout 2020 and we have seen numerous examples of individuals and groups across Newport and Severnside doing their bit to help the most vulnerable.

"There hasn’t been a lot of positives to take from this year – but one of things I hope we can take into the new year and beyond is a continuation of that collectiveness with that shared goal of creating more caring, tolerant resilient communities.”

Jayne Bryant, Senedd member for Newport West, echoed that view.

“This has been an incredibly tough year, but one of the shining lights has been how many in the community have done all they can to help their friends and neighbours," she said.

“From delivering food and medicine and arranging regular phone calls for those who are lonely, to coordinating and establishing whole community groups and charities. The efforts shown have been so inspiring.

“I’ve been fortunate to have been able to say thank you to some of those people who have gone above and beyond during this pandemic. It has been a real privilege to acknowledge their wonderful efforts.

"I’m really pleased that the Argus is running this campaign to help shine a light on some of those people who have and continue to make a difference to others."

Dave Bland, chief executive of Newport Mind, said: “It has been an extremely difficult year for everyone. It's important that we all ask for help and support when we need it, but also that we offer this same support where we can.

"The ‘We’re in it Together’ campaign highlights the need to look out for the most vulnerable in our communities and signpost them to services that can help them. Newport Mind is here for anyone struggling with their mental health, whether it’s for advice, practical support, or just to have someone to talk to during these hard times.”

Monmouth MP David Davies said: "This is a fantastic campaign which will have support across South Wales. So many different formal and informal groups and individuals have been willing been willing to give up their time to support others.

"I am delighted that the Argus is going to highlight their work and ensure that they get the thanks they deserve."

Newport City Council leader Cllr Jane Mudd said: “I’m very pleased to be supporting ‘We’re in it Together’. Now more than ever, we need to look out for each other; we need to support each other, to listen and be kind. These are hard times for all of us but together we are strong.

“Our community spirit is what makes our city. Your kindness and generosity is outstanding. I’d encourage everyone to get involved in the campaign as much as possible; we can all play our part and show that we really are all in it together.”

Newport East MP Jessica Morden added: "In these difficult times, the South Wales Argus' 'We're In It Together' campaign is an important way of celebrating those who go above and beyond to support others.

"I am so grateful for all the work being done here in Newport East by volunteers at our local foodbanks and community organisations who do so much to provide support and comfort to those who are vulnerable and in need. Their work has never been more essential or appreciated."