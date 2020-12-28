CHRISTMAS might not have felt very fun or festive this year and many of us will be wondering when we should take our tree and decorations down.

There's normally a lot of confusion and a big debate over when is the 'right time' to do this, but this year surely anything goes.

However, tradition stipulated that your Christmas tree and decorations should stay up for a little longer than you might think.

What does tradition say?

Twelfth Night is often seen as the standard time to take your decorations down.

The Christian tradition dates back to the 4th century and marks the end of Christmas and the Eve of the Epiphany.

Taking your decorations down before the end of the standard festive season is often believed to be bad luck by many people.

Equally, leaving your decorations up after this date is also thought to bring bad luck.

Advent is a four week celebration of the Christmas season which ends on the Twelfth Night, which dictates that you should take your decorations down on January 5.

The Church of England celebrates Twelfth Night on 5th January, and the season of Epiphany from 6th January to 2nd February. However, some mark 6th January as Twelfth Night, counting the 12 days after Christmas Day, which is where the confusion stems from.

However, after the disastorous Christmas season this year we really think that anything goes and no one would blame you if you wanted to take your decorations down early.

When will you be taking your decoartions down? Let us know in the comments.