A CHARITY supporting the armed forces is looking for people to help them across Gwent.

SSAFA, the armed forces charity provides financial, practical and emotional support for serving personnel, veterans and military families across the UK and further afield.

More members of the armed forces community have been seeking help throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and the charity need more volunteers to help support the growing number.

There are currently more than 5,000 volunteers providing crucial support across the UK.

The Gwent branch are seeking a branch secretary to manage the branch and provide support to volunteers and oversee casework to ensure clients are getting the best possible support. They are also looking for a branch treasurer to look after the finances.

MORE NEWS:

They are also looking for volunteer caseworkers who are on the ground providing the support and assistance to the Armed Forces community.

No previous experience is required for the varied roles as training will be provided. The rewarding roles will be giving back to those who have served the country and SSAFA welcome people of all backgrounds and experiences, with or without a military background.

A spokesman for SSAFA said: “Our network of trained volunteers are at the heart of our work. Our volunteers are more important now than ever as we face even more challenges, both physically and financially, and continue to support those who need our help.”

Anyone interested in volunteering for SSAFA Gwent can contact 01633 246 269 or visit www.ssafa.org.uk/Gwent