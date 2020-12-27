A NEWPORT Senedd member has called on the Welsh Government to consider relaxing the coronavirus restrictions around grassroots youth sports.
Newport East MS John Griffiths is asking Welsh Government to carefully consider when there is some leeway to ease restrictions around under-18s organised sports from the current Covid-19 restrictions in Wales.
In parts of England with Tier 4 restrictions (the highest level), organised sport for under 18s can still take place – and Mr Griffiths is asking ministers to look into this for Wales.
He said: “I am supportive of the measures taken by Welsh Government to tackle this awful virus. However, I would like to ministers review the situation around organised sports and exercise.
“For many, this pandemic has had a detrimental impact on their mental health, especially our young people. Being physically active and enjoying sport can be a great way to boost mental health in these difficult times.
“Local sports clubs such as Newport Harriers have shown they can run sessions in a Covid-secure environment – and that’s why I’m asking Welsh Government to work with organisations like theirs to see what can be done to allow children’s sports to resume after the Christmas period.”
A Senedd petition has also been set up – to find out more go to petitions.senedd.wales/petitions/244557