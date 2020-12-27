CHRISTMAS came early for this retired postal worker, who was the sole winner of the Argus bingo jackpot last week.
Gordon Livesley, from Cwmbran, won £500 in Love2shop high street shopping vouchers.
Now retired after spending 30 years as a postman in his hometown, regular Argus reader Mr Livesley said he was over the moon to have won the big prize.
MORE NEWS:
- The new businesses that have opened in Gwent this year
- Newport criminals recently jailed by Gwent Police
- Arthur Harris of Ystrad Mynach jailed for threats to kill
"I'm very pleased – I didn't expect it at all, because I haven't won anything for years," he told the Argus when he found out he had won. "It's come out of the blue."
Mr Livesley, 72, said he was already planning how to spend the vouchers – which can be spent in a wide variety of shops, restaurants, and attractions – and was hoping to but some new furniture for his house.
Game three of the Argus bingo competition starts on Monday. To get your game card and have a chance to win up to £500 in Love2Shop Vouchers, call freephone 0800 052 0198.