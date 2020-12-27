WE MAY not have had a white Christmas but we could get a white bank holiday – after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice.
The weather warning is in place across most of Wales and western England, including Gwent for tomorrow, Monday, December 28, between midnight and 6pm.
The Met Office say that rain may turn to snow, which along with widespread ice, will lead to the potential for some disruption to travel and utilities.
The Met Office has not directly predicted snow for most of Gwent, but Newport and Caerphilly is expected to have rain between 5-7am. Cwmbran is predicted to have sleet at 6am and rain between 7and 10am. Ebbw Vale is due to have the whitest day, with snow forecast between 5am and 10am and again between 8pm and 10pm.
Temperatures across Gwent are expected to range between a high of six degrees and low of -1 degrees.
The warning comes after a week of weird and wild weather – with flooding on December 23 across parts of Newport and Monmouthshire, and Storm Bella hitting overnight on December 26, with heavy rain and strong winds causing chaos with fallen trees and more surface water.