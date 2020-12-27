PEOPLE in Monmouth are being advised to find alternative routes if they need to travel around Bettws Newydd in Usk.
The advice comes from Gwent Police’s Monmouth officers after a tree and telephone wire have fallen and blocked the road between the chain bridge and Bettws Newydd.
It comes as last night's Storm Bella brought heavy rain and winds up to 83mph, downing trees across Wales and causing more than 800 homes in Gwent to lose power.
Tree and telephone wire down over the road between Chain bridge and Bettws Newydd #Usk. Please avoid and find an alternative root! #CSOMason pic.twitter.com/hemj044bAk— Gwent Police | Monmouthshire Officers (@GPMonmouthshire) December 27, 2020