THIS Christmas has been an unusual one for many, to say the least.

However, Chepstow Musical Show Choir were determined to bring some Christmas normality to care homes in the town, with their socially distanced choir show.

They have been touring around Chepstow performing Christmas carols outside care homes as the residents watch and clap from their windows.

MORE NEWS:

The group have been inundated with requests after they posted on a community page asking if any care homes would be interested in a socially distanced carol service.

Choir member Beth Riordan explained why they decided to put on these alternative shows. “After a difficult year for all, we wanted to spread some much-needed Christmas spirit in the safest way possible.”

She said “We always do performances in the community at Christmas time, however this year it means more, for both the people we are singing for and for us as performers.”

The response from the residents has been extremely positive, Ms Riordan explained: “We sang at Castleford House last weekend and the staff made it into a fun evening for the resident s with hot chocolate, cookies and listening to us sing carols through the windows.

The look of joy on their faces was so special and there were even tears of happiness!”

A member of staff at Severn view care home, Stacey Morgan, expressed how much the show meant for the residents.

“It was absolutely amazing to have the choir come along, it brought a lot of joy and happiness to our residents who love stuff like this! They clapped after every song and it definitely brought a smile to their faces.”

Ms Morgan added “It even made one of our carers get emotional to see the residents so happy.”

The Chepstow show choir director Holly Riordan explained why it meant so much to do this carol service this year.

“It’s been such a blessing to have had an amazing response from the local community about our carols. Christmas is a time of joy and we are so thankful to be able to spread some happiness in this dark time.”

Care homes have been hit extremely hard throughout the pandemic, so an afternoon of Christmas carols was a deserved treat for the residents.

There has been over 5000 covid related deaths in adult care homes across Wales since March 1.

Ms Riordan explained that “festive joy is needed this year more than ever. The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!”