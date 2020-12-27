A THIRD summit on coal tip safety in Wales was called following a landslip in Rhondda Cynon Taf earlier this month.

The landslip in Wattstown happened on Saturday, December 19, after heavy rainfall in the area.

The summit was briefed about the immediate response to the Wattstown landslip.

Rhondda Cynon Taf Council engineers and Coal Authority inspectors responded quickly to the incident and are monitoring the site closely.

MORE NEWS:

There is a risk of further minor movement at the site but there is no risk to public safety. People are being warned to stay away from the immediate area.

The Welsh Government has commissioned work to develop options for the site and will continue to support the council and the Coal Authority.

The summit also discussed the wider rolling programme of ground checks undertaken by the Coal Authority and local authorities and the wider work of the coal tip safety taskforce, which was set up by the first minister earlier this year.

The taskforce has brought greater clarity on the status of the 2,000-plus coal spoil heaps in Wales and put in place a strategic programme to address gaps in the current legislative framework. This includes a review being undertaken by the Law Commission.

Finance minister Rebecca Evans has secured funding to repair the Tylorstown slip and other sites this year but the UK Treasury has not yet confirmed the funding for the full remediation of coal tip legacy risks.

Mr Drakeford said: “The landslip at Wattstown at the weekend highlights the importance of inspection, maintenance and remediation and the work of the taskforce the Secretary of State for Wales and I established following the Tylorstown landslide in February.

“Safeguarding our communities is our priority. The taskforce has made solid progress this year but we must continue to focus on this vital work.

“The Welsh Government will work with local authorities, the Coal Authority and other partners, so people living near coal tips feel safe and secure. We will also continue to press the UK Government to ensure the long-term funding is available to maintain and remediate these sites.”