HAVE you wanted to explore the history of a Gwent town while walking through it? Now you can thanks to a new experience.
Caerphilly Audio Tours allows visitors to Caerphilly town to take a walk back through time with an immersive audio experience.
The tour is a self-guided GPS tour of the town and discusses the history of the Welsh National Anthem, the National Eisteddfod, Caerphilly Castle and the birth of Tommy Cooper – all of which centre on the town.
Suzie Rees, who lives in Caerphilly, wanted to do guided tours of the town but a foot injury meant this was not possible, so she looked to other ways of providing the experience. She hopes it will provide something fun and interesting for tourists and benefit businesses across the town.
She turned her hobby of storytelling and passion for history into a business after funding cuts led to her administration job finishing. She turned to Prime Cymru for help with the business side of things and the finished product is available now.
You can hear a preview of the tour and purchase it before your next visit at https://voicemap.me/tour/cardiff/essential-caerphilly-exploring-the-town-s-legends-and-history/sites/tommy-cooper-statue