A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

RACHEL SARAH BOWDEN, 35, of Gainsborough Drive, Newport, was jailed for 16 weeks after she admitted two counts of stealing alcohol from B&M and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence for theft.

She was ordered to pay £254.97 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

KEVIN HANCOX, 46, of Dolphin Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £774 in a fine, costs and surcharge after he was found guilty in his absence of attempting to steal mobile phones in Friars Walk shopping centre.

SUDAN MURRAY, 38, of Albany Road, Roath, Cardiff, was ordered to pay £834 in a fine, costs and surcharge after he was found guilty of soliciting another person in Newport for the purpose of obtaining their sexual services as a prostitute in a street or public place in that he approached a known female sex worker and engaged her in conversation and convinced her to enter a taxi with in order to go to another location in order to engage in sexual acts for the promise of money.

MORE NEWS

DAVID ANDREW MARCUS BROWN, 45, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Fiat 500.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

JACOB JONES, 25, of Melfort Gardens, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

KEVYN LEY, 41, of Graig Park Villas, Newport, was ordered to pay £642 in a fine, costs and surcharge after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen.

His driving licence was endorsed with 10 points.

LEE ANDREW SANDERSON, 48, of Clifton Place, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted three counts of stealing alcohol from Sainsbury’s.

He was ordered to pay £472.50 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

WALLS TRUCK SERVICES, of Port Road, Maesglas Retail Park, Newport, were ordered to pay £1,045 in a fine, costs and surcharge after they failed to give information

relating to the identification of the driver of a Ford Ranger.