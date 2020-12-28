A MUM who told her son she couldn’t buy him a PlayStation 5 for Christmas has been pranking him for more than a month by taking pictures of him next to it in plain sight at home.

Helen Child Villiers, from Chepstow, said her son Nathaniel had really wanted the new PS5 console but had understood when she teased that he wasn’t getting one for Christmas.

“I said they were out of stock and I couldn’t get one for him, and he was amazing and said it didn’t matter and maybe we could get one when they’re back in stock," she said.

“I replied that they were very expensive, and he said he’d get a job to buy it.”

Nathaniel, who is 12 and has autism, was blissfully unaware that Ms Villiers had in fact bought the console for him on the day it was released on November 12, and was taking photos of him with the console right up until Christmas Day, and posted the photos on social media.

Even sister Alexa was in on the plot

“The day I ordered it I asked my Facebook friends whether I should wait until Christmas or give it him on the day,” the single mum of two added.

READ MORE:

“The majority said to wait but I was so excited so I decided to have some fun with it to help contain my excitement.”

Alexa couldn't wait to surprise her brother

On the day, after Ms Villiers joked that the box was a “big Christmas jumper”, Nathaniel was overjoyed with his gift.

Ms Villiers, a self-employed psychotherapist who has also spent the pandemic running Chepstow Covid community support group, added: “It was a lovely day. We had mum here too which was really nice.

The console was even put outside Nathaniel's room

“I wouldn’t normally buy something so expensive but he has been phenomenal this year coping with huge change and stress with school.

Nathaniel

“He managed to get a scholarship to Wycliffe College and he was fantastic helping to look after his sister Alexa so I could work.

Helen Villiers

“He absolutely deserves this very big treat and I’m very pleased I managed it for him.”