AN 80-YEAR-OLD man has gone missing from Cardiff.
Ahmed Yousuf Al-Mahei, 80, was last leaving an address in Butetown, Cardiff, at 2am this morning, Monday, December 28.
South Wales Police say that he is considered extremely vulnerable and they are concerned for his welfare.
Mr Al-Mahei is described as short and of a slight build. He was wearing a grey top and blue check pyjama bottoms.
He has links to Cardiff city centre and Rumney.
Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts or believes they may have seen Mr Al-Mahei is asked to call South Wales Police on 101, quoting the reference 2000466569.